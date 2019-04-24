Michigan man facing charges in connection with sexual assault of child he was babysitting

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. - A Michigan man allegedly sexually assaulted a relative's child he was watching, authorities said.

Frank Green, 54, is facing two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes stemming from an incident Sunday in Columbiaville.

Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. about the alleged assault.

According to authorities, Green was babysitting a child. When the child's parents were unable to contact the child, they sent someone to the home to do a welfare check. The person who went to the home contacted authorities when they witnessed Green apparently sexually abusing the child.

Green was arrested Monday after an investigation. His bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities believe Green may have more victims. He has visited and lived in multiple states, including Georgia, before moving to Michigan in August 2018.

