Michigan man flips ex-wife's car after argument, points crossbow at police

WEARE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan man was arrested for felonious domestic assault after police said he flipped his ex-wife's car and threatened officers with a crossbow.

Oceana County deputies responded to a call in Weare Township, about 47 miles north of Muskegon, on Saturday morning, WPBN reports.

Investigators said the ex-husband of the woman who lives at the home had come over and started an argument with her. The ex-husband allegedly threatened the woman with a large knife, police said.

After several threats, the man threw the knife down before going outside where he had a farm tractor parked. The man then used the tractor to flip his ex-wife's car upside down.

The man, identified as a 60-year-old man from Hart, left the scene, WPBN reports. Deputies went to the suspect's home, where they found him hiding.

The suspect armed himself with a crossbow, aimed at officers, police said. Officers told the man he would not be taken alive due to the threats.

The man eventually gave himself up after some time and was arrested immediately. The suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment.

