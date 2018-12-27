Michigan man found dead in driveway with crossbow wound

First responders surround an active scene Wednesday night on Leon St. in Norton Shores. (WOOD)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. - A 20-year-old man was found dead with a crossbow bolt wound outside his Michigan home on Wednesday night.

WOOD reports the man was found in his driveway in Norton Shores and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as suspicious, but no suspect information was released.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information or surveillance video in the area is asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME.

