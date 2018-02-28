Michigan man gets probation in crash that killed couple

NILES, Mich. - A Michigan man who caused a crash that killed a northern Indiana couple has been sentenced to one year of probation.

A Berrien County judge also ordered 81-year-old Charles Habenicht on Tuesday to pay nearly $31,000 in fines, costs and restitution for funeral expenses in the April 2017 crash that killed David and Christine Cox of Granger, Indiana.

The Buchanan, Michigan, man must also perform 250 hours of community service and is barred him from driving for the next year.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Habenicht pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of a moving violation causing death in the Oronoko Township, Michigan, crash.

Authorities say Habenicht pulled out in front of a motorcycle ridden by the Coxes, who were struck and killed.

