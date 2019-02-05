Michigan man hit, killed by driver while removing animal carcass from street

A Michigan man was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning while removing an animal carcass from a roadway.
NBC 25 reports a 50-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Village of Merrill in Mid-Michigan.
The man was hit by a 32-year-old woman, who told police she didn't see the man in the road.
The man had been removing an animal carcass from the road with a shovel before being struck by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.