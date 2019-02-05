Michigan man hit, killed by driver while removing animal carcass from street

Fatal crash happened on M-46 in the Village of Merrill. (Photo from Amanda Chodnicki/NBC25)

A Michigan man was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning while removing an animal carcass from a roadway.

NBC 25 reports a 50-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Village of Merrill in Mid-Michigan.

The man was hit by a 32-year-old woman, who told police she didn't see the man in the road.

The man had been removing an animal carcass from the road with a shovel before being struck by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

