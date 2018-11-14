Michigan man killed, 2 injured by sliding car while standing in ditch after crash along I-69

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was killed and two others were injured Tuesday as a car struck them while they were standing in a ditch along I-69 in St. Clair County.

Police said Lawrence McDaid, 70, of Port Huron was driving west on I-69 near Stapleton Road in Riley Township around 8:30 a.m. when he lost control of his truck due to slippery conditions.

His vehicle slid into a ditch on the north side of the freeway, causing the travel trailer he was pulling to roll over, according to authorities. He and his passenger, Gary McDaid, 67, of Port Huron, got out of the truck and stood in the ditch.

David Heyer, 64, of Clyde Township, was a friend of McDaid and was following him on I-69. He pulled over to help and got out of his vehicle, police said.

While the men were outside, a 2005 Nissan Altima lost control in the same area, police said. It slid into the ditch and struck the three men.

Lawrence McDaid was pronounced dead at the scene. Gary McDaid and Heyer were taken to McLaren Port Huron Hospital by Tri-Hospital EMS.

The woman driving the Altima and her 23-year-old male passenger, both from Ontario, were not injured, according to officials.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

