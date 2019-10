A Michigan man was killed after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle on I-75.

The crash happened on Sunday night in Ogemaw County, according to WPBN. The driver, after colliding with the deer, was separated from his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle.

Dennis Dankert, 67 of Prudenville, died at the scene, according to police.

The crash closed northbound lanes of I-75 for several hours.

