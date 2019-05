A man died when the parachute collapsed on his paraplane, similar to the one pictured, on May 4, 2019.

BENONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 63-year-old man died Saturday morning after the parachute on his paraplane collapsed, causing the vehicle to crash north of Muskegon.

According to WPBN, Rothbury resident Terrence Dykstra was transported to a hospital in Shelby but ultimately died from his injuries.

The investigation will be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

