Michigan man killed in dirt bike crash after being impaled by stick

A Michigan man was killed after crashing his dirt bike and being impaled by a stick.

WPBN reports a Manistee man identified as Dacota Fredrick Rowe, 22, crashed his dirt bike Monday morning in Peakcock Township.

Deputies were called around 10:30 a.m., where they found Rowe, who was seriously injured. According to deputies, Rowe was impaled by a stick.

Rowe was wearing a helmet equipped with a face shield, WPBN reports.

Rowe was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

