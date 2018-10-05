Michigan man learns meteorite he's been using as doorstop is worth $100,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - For years, a priceless meteorite has been a doorstop at a barn on the west side of Michigan, but now, the man who held onto it for 30 years has decided to show it off.

"It was in the barn, one of the outside sheds, just laying on a shelf," David Mazurek said.

He inherited the sixth-largest meteorite ever found in Michigan. It had been hidden from the world since the 1930s.

"It's just cool to look at," Mazurek said. "I asked (the previous owner) what it was and he said, 'A meteorite.' I'm going, 'Get out of here,' so he told me the story how it came down in the early '30s."

So they dug up the meteorite.

"They just left it," Mazurek said. "They said, 'This is yours. This goes with the farm.' I had it for 31 years."

He knew it was a meteorite, but he didn't know its value.

"It was just so neat," Mazurek said. "I was not going to do anything with it, you know, right away."

The rock became a doorstop in a barn until Mazurek took it to a professor at Central Michigan University.

"When I showed her, she grabbed the bag, said it was heavy and took it out and said, 'It's a meteorite,'" Mazurek said. "I'm done using it as a doorstop. Let's get a buyer. They're pricing it right now at $100,000."

Mazurek has been retired since 2014, and he said the meteorite could turn into a cushion for his golden years.

"I mean, we don't really need any more money at this time, but it would be nice to set aside and take extra vacation or whatever," Mazurek said. "Stuff falls to earth all the time. How do we know that object will not cure cancer or whatever, or some kind of disease?"

Central Michigan University is currently holding the meteorite.

