Michigan man pulled over while going too slow accused of 8th drunken driving incident

ALPENA, Mich. - A Michigan man pulled over while driving well below the speed limit is accused of driving drunk for the eighth time and also having a suspended license, according to Michigan State Police officials.

Sidney Hausding, 72, of Alpena, was seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 18 driving slowly and committing multiple lane violations, an MSP trooper said.

The trooper pulled Hausding over on Oliver Street and learned that he didn't have a valid driver's license, according to authorities.

Hausding was showing signs of being drunk, the trooper said.

After a roadside investigation, Hausding was arrested for operating while intoxicated, police said. He was taken to the Alpena County Jail.

Police said Hausding's license was denied/revoked, and he had seven previous OWI convictions.

The Alpena County Prosecutor's Office charged Hausding with driving on a suspended/revoked license and felony operating while intoxicated.

Hausding waived his arraignment Feb. 5 at 88th District Court.

