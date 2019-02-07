News

Michigan man pulled over while going too slow accused of 8th drunken driving incident

Sidney Hausding accused of driving drunk with suspended license

By Derick Hutchinson

Sidney Hausding (WDIV)

ALPENA, Mich. - A Michigan man pulled over while driving well below the speed limit is accused of driving drunk for the eighth time and also having a suspended license, according to Michigan State Police officials.

Sidney Hausding, 72, of Alpena, was seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 18 driving slowly and committing multiple lane violations, an MSP trooper said.

The trooper pulled Hausding over on Oliver Street and learned that he didn't have a valid driver's license, according to authorities.

Hausding was showing signs of being drunk, the trooper said.

After a roadside investigation, Hausding was arrested for operating while intoxicated, police said. He was taken to the Alpena County Jail.

Police said Hausding's license was denied/revoked, and he had seven previous OWI convictions.

The Alpena County Prosecutor's Office charged Hausding with driving on a suspended/revoked license and felony operating while intoxicated.

Hausding waived his arraignment Feb. 5 at 88th District Court.

