Michigan man says sandal was stuck on gas pedal in fatal crash

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The driver involved in a fatal crash last weekend says his sandal is to blame.

The crash happened on Sunday evening in Branch Township, about 20 miles east of Ludington.

Mason County sheriff's deputies say a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving east on Young Road when he said his sandal got stuck on the gas pedal, WOOD reports.

Deputies say several people were riding in the bed of the man's 2012 Dodge pickup truck and three others were riding on the tailgate. One of the people on the tailgate, a 47-year-old man from Crystal, fell off the truck and hit his head on the pavement. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old William Clinton Dingman from Crystal, according to WOOD.

It's unclear if the driver, a 42-year-old man from Grand Rapids, will face any charges. The investigation is ongoing.

