Michigan man seriously injured after getting leg caught in powered post hole digger

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan man was seriously injured Thursday when he got his leg caught in a powered post hole digger.

Police said the 49-year-old man was preparing to install a deck in his yard in the 5000 block of Wildcat Road in Lexington Township when the incident happened about 12:15 p.m.

The man was using a tractor to power the post hole digger, police said. His pant leg got entangled in the digger, causing him to bleed severely.

Children who were nearby shut off the tractor and called 911, and the victim set himself free.

Police said the Burtchville Township fire chief was near the scene and helped provide first aid under emergency medical services arrived.

The victim was taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital and later transported to a Detroit area hospital.

