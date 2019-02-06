Michigan man spots giant cross that washed ashore on Florida beach

DETROIT - A Michigan man on vacation in Florida made a one-of-a-kind discovery on a beach last weekend.

Greg Gay and his wife, from Battle Creek, spotted the cross along with a local couple behind the Ocean Manor Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

“We just found this washed up on the beach,” Gay told WSVN. “I couldn’t believe that it was washing up on our feet right in front of us.”

“I felt really heavenly about it,” he said. “It was a moment in time. Had we been 10 minutes before or 10 minutes later, we wouldn’t have seen it.”

It's unclear where the cross came from.

Since posting photos and video of the cross, Gay told Local 4 he's been contacted by media outlets from around the world. He said he wants people to keep sharing the story.

"The more it gets shared, the more people it touches," Gay said.

Gay posted video of the cross washing ashore to his Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.