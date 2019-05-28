Michigan man steals from same Walmart store three times in one night, police say

ALPENA, Mich. - A Michigan man was arrested for breaking into and stealing from the same Walmart store three times in one night, police said.

Matthew Brown, 34, of Atlanta, Michigan, went into the store around 1:30 a.m. March 22 and walked to the electronics department, according to authorities.

He took some electronic items, forced open the doors of the Garden Center and dragged the stolen items to his car in the parking lot, police said.

Brown returned about 20 minutes later, according to officials. He grabbed a shopping cart inside the store, took more electronics and left through the Garden Center again, according to police.

Officials said Brown returned to the store a third time that night, entered and stole more items before leaving through the Garden Center.

Brown took three 50- to 65-inch televisions, a drone, an AT&T cellphone, a computer building kit, a flashlight, a Schwinn bicycle, an HP Pavilion desktop, a PS4 racing wheel and a Western Digital 6TB hard drive, police said.

In total, Brown stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise, according to authorities.

Troopers obtained surveillance video from the store and spoke with witnesses. Brown was identified about two weeks later when troopers got more information from local law enforcement officials.

Michigan State Police troopers contacted Brown and conducted a search of his home and car, police said.

Officials found much of the stolen property inside his home and more in the Saturn Vue used during the robberies, according to authorities.

A small metal safe and other suspected stolen property were also found in the Vue, police said.

Brown was charged April 19 with first-degree retail fraud. He was arrested at the Montmorency County Jail, where he had previously been lodged on unrelated charges, police said.

Brown was arraigned Wednesday in 88th District Court in Alpena. He is scheduled to return to court in June.

