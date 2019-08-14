Michigan man suspected of stalking after release from jail on condition of no contact with victim

ALCONA COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan man was arrested last week on suspicion of stalking after he was released from jail on the condition that he have no contact with the victim, police said.

Michael Cherkoian, 42, was arrested July 25 when Michigan State Police from the Alpena Post were called to a report of a domestic assault in Alcona County, according to authorities.

Cherkoian was arrested on charges of domestic assault and larceny, officials said.

He was released from the Alcona County Jail with a condition that he have no contact with the victim, state police said.

The victim called police Friday to say Cherkoian had made numerous attempts to contact the victim since his release from jail.

A trooper investigated the report and found Cherkoian had violated the terms of his release on bond, officials said.

Alcona County Central Dispatch received another call from the victim who said Cherkoian was following them in his vehicle.

The trooper went to the area and found Cherkoian as he was following the victim, according to authorities.

Cherkoian was arrested on suspicion of aggravated stalking.

