Michigan man wanted for double homicide added to FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted' list

DETROIT - A Michigan man wanted for a double homicide in Benton Harbor was added to the FBI's list of the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" this week.

Fugitive Antwan Tamon Mims marks the 519th addition to the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

According to the FBI, Mims is wanted for the March 25, 2018, murders of Cortez Lamont Miller and Michael Canthrell Johnson while they were attending a house party on 996 Lavette Street in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Investigators believe Mims, who is a known member of the Gangster Disciples Street Gang, walked up to the two men as they stood together in the front yard and gunned them down in front of approximately 100 people. As both victims were lying on the ground injured, Mims allegedly shot Miller in the back of the head and Johnson in the face, and then walked away.

A state arrest warrant was obtained on March 27, 2018, charging Mims with two counts of first degree premeditated murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of weapons felony firearms.

On May 2, 2018, the Detroit FBI, St. Joseph Resident Agency Safe Streets Task Force obtained a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Mims has family and other personal ties to Michigan, Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, and Ohio.

“The callused indifference with which Mims carried out his murders has rightly placed this violent and dangerous fugitive on the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list,” stated Timothy R. Slater, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “Our need for the public’s assistance cannot be overstated, and we urge anyone with information related to Mims or his horrific crimes to come forward.

The investigative resources of the FBI, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, and Michigan State Police are fully dedicated toward protecting our communities from this menace to society. We will never forget, nor will we rest until Antwan Tamon Mims is located, captured, and brought to justice for his crimes.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Antwan Tamon Mims. Those with information concerning Mims should not take action themselves, but should immediately contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency.

You can call in tips to 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov/. For possible sightings outside the United States, please contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. The FBI’s Detroit Field Office can be reached at 313-965-2323. Additional information concerning Mims, including his wanted poster and the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, can be found by visiting www.fbi.gov.

More info on Antwan Mims:

Antwan Tamon Mims is further described as follows:

Name: Antwan Tamon Mims

DOB: February 14, 1978; December 23, 1959; December 14, 1978; September 3, 1980

Height: 5’8” to 5’11”

Weight: 210 to 265 pounds

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Place of Birth: Michigan

Scars/Marks: Mims has tattoos on his left hand, left forearm, right hand, right forearm,

and upper right arm

The FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list was established in March of 1950. Since then, 484

fugitives have been apprehended or located. Mims is the 519th person to be placed on the FBI’s

“Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, and the 21st specifically sought by the FBI’s Detroit Field

Office.

