Michigan man was pilot in Alaska plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A Michigan man has been identified as the pilot the plane that crashed in Alaska's Denali National Park over the weekend, killing four people and leaving the last person on board missing and presumed dead.

Park spokeswoman Katherine Belcher identified the pilot of the flightseeing plane as Craig Layson. She didn't have an age or hometown.

However, the Saline Post newspaper in Michigan reports Layson and his wife, Maggie, live in Saline and he works summers as a pilot for K2 Aviation in Talkeetna, Alaska. Bobby Seldkamp, the manager at Stony Creek Collision in Ypsilanti, Michigan, confirmed in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Layson was the pilot and owner of the repair business.

Belcher says the identities of the four passengers on the plane from Poland haven't been released yet. The park service has been working with the Polish embassy in Los Angeles.

Belcher says the flight near North America's tallest mountain had been arranged through K2 Aviation by a Polish tour company

