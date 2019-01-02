Michigan man who called 911 seeking help found dead in river

SEBEWAING TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan sheriff says searchers have found the body of a man who called 911 seeking help and reported that he was cold, wet and apparently lost.

The Huron County sheriff's office say the search near the Sebewaing River began after a cellphone call Tuesday from the man. His location was tracked to Sebewaing Township. Sheriff Kelly Hanson says in an email that 21-year-old Parker J. Haire was found dead Wednesday morning in waist-deep water.

The man told a dispatcher he could see a factory. Around midday Tuesday, a Michigan Sugar employee reported finding a vehicle stuck in mud near their treatment pond's fence.

