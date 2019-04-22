Michigan man who impersonated mom stole $175K from Social Security

DETROIT - A man who impersonated his late mother's voice has pleaded guilty to illegally collecting $175,000 in Social Security benefits for nearly 16 years.

Frank Johnson apparently fooled the Social Security Administration with the impersonation in 2013. But he admits a similar attempt in 2017 failed and "his scheme unraveled."

Johnson's plea deal Monday said he forged his mother's signature on checks and also used a debit-style card that was regularly loaded with Social Security benefits. The government didn't know his mother had died.

Johnson could get a year or more in prison, although people convicted of Social Security fraud in southeastern Michigan rarely get locked up. He'll return to Detroit federal court on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.