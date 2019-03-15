Michigan man, woman arrested after investigation into 'nanny-cam' video

During the investigation, troopers from Alpena reviewed a nanny-cam video and found it to contain evidence that 24-year-old Devon Hubbard had abused his then 6-month-old son back in May 2017.

LEWISTON, Mich. - State troopers in Alpena have arrested a man and woman from Lewiston following an investigation into a “nanny-cam” video.

The case began when troopers from the Cadillac Post were contacted by the Department of Human Services regarding possible child abuse.

The case was sent to the Alpena Post for investigation after the venue was found to be in Montmorency County.

During the investigation, troopers from Alpena reviewed a nanny-cam video and found it to contain evidence that 24-year-old Devon Hubbard had abused his then 6-month-old son back in May 2017.

Troopers also found evidence suggesting that the child’s mother, 26-year-old Tiffine Jingles, had failed to protect the child.

The information suggests she was aware of the abuse but continued to have Hubbard watch the victim without supervision on a weekly basis.

At the time of the incident, Hubbard and Jingles were boyfriend and girlfriend and lived together. The abuse was not reported to police until the investigation began in January.

Upon reviewing the case, the Montmorency County prosecutor issued a felony warrant charging Hubbard with one count of second-degree child abuse. A misdemeanor warrant was also issued for Jingles, charging her with one count of fourth-degree child-abuse.

Both suspects were arrested March 4, and have since been arraigned in 88th District Court.



