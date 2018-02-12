Michigan meteorite will go up for auction at Christie's

A piece of the meteorite which lit up the night sky over Michigan is on display at Christies in New York and will soon be up for auction in London.

The Jan. 16 fireball event over Michigan was viewed by thousands of people across the state spurring a search over the following days.

Ashley Moritz, of Royal Oak, recovered the meteorite from a frozen lake, and is now part of an exhibit of 44 meteorites.

The exhibit is on display at Christie’s in Rockefeller Center as part of the “Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites” sale.

The meteorites are estimated to sell from between $500 and $250,000.

Also included in the exhibit is an iron meteorite from Namibia, originating from the core of an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter, which looks like an abstraction of Michigan.

“While the world’s fascination with meteorites is flourishing, the market for sculptural iron meteorites has exploded,” said curator Darryl Pitt. “Less than 2% of all meteorites are of the iron variety and less than 5% of those are aesthetic and rightfully considered natural sculpture from outer space.”

