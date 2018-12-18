Michigan mom calls police on son who refused to get up for school

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan mom who had enough of trying to get her son out of bed for school decided to call the police.

Crystal Towns of Grand Blanc Township said she wasn't having it anymore after her son, 14-year-old Zachary Towns, refused to get out of bed and go to school.

"I woke him up. He thought he was just going to not go and I said 'nope you're learning today boy,'" Towns told NBC affiliate NBC 25.

"He blamed his sister for not waking him up, and I had it. So I called the school resource officer to come pick him up. He wasn't bad, he just thought he was gonna not go to school again," Towns told NBC 25.

The officer showed up and met her son at the house.

"I called [the officer's] cell phone and he answered and he came and got him, came to the door, knocked then told him "I'm here to take you to school and you are riding in the backseat," Towns told NBC 25.

As for her son, Zachary, he isn't making any big excuses -- he's actually just being honest. Maybe too honest.

“I'm pretty lazy, can't lie, I like to sleep in,” Zachary said to NBC 25.

“I wasn't very shocked at all I was just like oh ok off to Dan. She does a lot of things like this. She's one of those moms that will get on you but my mom could care less,” Zachary said.

Zachary got a ride to school in the back of a cop car. But he also learned a lesson that only comes from a little tough love.

“I don't think I should have pushed my mom’s limits because that's the 100th time I've done it this year,” he said.

“I did what I needed to do, I would do it all over again, and feel good about it,” Crystal said.

