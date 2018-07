EATON COUNTY, Mich. - A mother is charged with child abuse connected to head injuries her 2-month-old son suffered.

Taylor Prahl-Six, of Olivet, faces two counts of first-degree child abuse.

Police said Prahl-Six's baby was brought to Sparrow Hospital by family members. Tests determined the child had multiple brain bleeds and a possible skull fracture that medical staff believe were the results of two separate assaults.

