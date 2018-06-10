Michigan native and Eastside Diamond Hoppers pitcher Tyler Palm signs with the Minnesota Twins

UTICA, Mich. - The United Shore Professional Baseball League announced Saturday that Eastside Diamond Hoppers' Tyler Palm signed with the Minnesota Twins.

Palm is a native of West Branch and played at Oakland University. He became the 21st player from the USPBL to sign with a Major League Baseball organization over the last two-plus years.

"This is hands down one of the best feelings I have ever felt in my life," Palm said. "I want to thank God for being alive each day and doing what I love to do, I want to thank my family and friends for everything, my past coaches, my agent Derrick Ross and Justin Orenduff for believing in me."

Palm quickly became one of the top prospects in the USPBL after improving his average fastball from 88 mph, when he first joined the league as a developmental player, to 92 mph this season.

"I want to thank Billy Milos of the Minnesota Twins for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity," Palm said.

