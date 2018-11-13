Michigan native back home, evacuated from Malibu university due to wildfires

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - A Michigan native going to college in California is home early for the semester due to raging wildfires.

Luke Knox goes to Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and is in love with the mountainous scenery that surrounds his college.

"There's no place, like, in terms of the view and geography surrounding," Luke said.

But last Friday Luke was forced to evacuate his dorm room.

"I looked right there, it was a huge cloud of smoke, and I could smell it and the entire environment was different," he said.

At first the Birmingham native figured the smoke hanging over the campus would pass but as time passed it became clear that wildfires were threatening everyone on campus. His parents back in Michigan were equally worried.

"It's probably the most panic feeling I've ever had because my son is so far away and that fire moved so quickly," Luke's mother Jill Knox said.

His mother contacted family in southern California who managed to have an Uber pick Luke up.

"She said, 'I think it got him,' eventually I lost communication," said Jill.

Luke was able to get home to Michigan safely on Monday.

"It's going to be a good Thanksgiving, I'll tell you that," said Jill.

