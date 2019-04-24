Michigan native Jordyn Wieber named head gymnastics coach for Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - DeWitt native Jordyn Wieber has been named as the head women's gymnastics coach at the University of Arkansas.

Wieber is an Olympic gold medalist and recently finished her third season as a volunteer assistant coach at UCLA. She replaces Mark Cook, who announced his retirement from the program earlier this month.

Wieber earned a gold medal as part of Team USA in the 2012 Olympics.

“The journey of Jordyn Wieber is truly extraordinary,” Hunter Yurachek, the vice chancellor and director of athletics at the University of Arkansas, said. “As one of the world’s elite gymnasts and an assistant at one of the top collegiate programs in the country, she has already experienced more than many of us will in a lifetime. She has a maturity beyond her years, and her experiences at the highest level of gymnastics will be a tremendous asset to the young women in our program. Jordyn has a great energy and passion, is an accomplished communicator and a demonstrated leader."

She has also worked to advocate for victims of child sexual abuse and has won several awards including the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs, the Rising Star Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal and the Giant Steps Among Us Award.

Wieber graduated from UCLA in 2017 with a degree in psychology and was inducted into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. She is a member of the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame as a member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

“I am honored to be joining the Razorback family as the head gymnastics coach at the University of Arkansas,” Wieber said. “Throughout my life, gymnastics has provided me some extraordinary opportunities, from traveling the world and competing for my country at the Olympics to coaching alongside one of the legends of our sport at UCLA. Those experiences have been invaluable to my growth personally and professionally while also preparing me for this role. I am appreciative to Hunter Yurachek for affording me the opportunity to lead a nationally recognized gymnastics program within the Southeastern Conference. I am excited about the future of Razorback Gymnastics and am looking forward to working together with our student-athletes to compete at the highest level of collegiate gymnastics.”

