Michigan nonprofit launching summer writing camps for teens

A southeastern Michigan nonprofit group working to build understanding among teens from varying backgrounds through creative writing is launching its first Summer Writing Camps.

One Earth Writing says it’s teaming up with the Wayne State University-sponsored C2 Pipeline program on the camps that aim to engage teens in conversation and writing about food and sports. Space is limited to 40 kids, half through the college and career readiness program.

The camps will take place on the Detroit school’s campus. Sports Writing is scheduled for July 9-12 and Food Writing is set for July 16-19. Guest speakers will include local journalists and entrepreneurs.

Cost is $385 per camp per person and includes daily lunches.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.