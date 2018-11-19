Michigan officer whose K-9 partner was killed thankful for outpouring of support

K-9 Officer Axe was killed Nov. 4, 2018 after St. Clair Shores police were called to the Lakeland Manor for reports of a gunman.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The St. Clair Shores police officer whose K-9 partner was killed in the line of duty this past month is thanking the community for its outpouring of support.

K-9 Officer Axe was killed earlier this month after St. Clair Shores police were called to the Lakeland Manor for reports of a gunman. When officers arrived, they said they spotted Theoddeus Gray standing outside, and he matched the description of the man suspected of having a gun.

Officials said Gray fired shots, killing Axe. Police returned fire, killing Gray.

A memorial for Axe was held last week. Officer Tom Price, who was Axe's handler, and his family offered this statement on Monday:

Thank you for the many cards, letters, flowers, mementos, and beautiful artwork we have received following the sudden death of Axe. We appreciate all these condolences, kind words, and support more than words can express.

While I had the honor of having Axe as my K9 partner and my family had the privilege of caring for Axe during the last two years, we never forgot that Axe belonged to the citizens of St. Clair Shores. Axe always knew he was going to work once he had his police collar on and was excited to jump in the police car.

He did his job well and provided a vital service to his fellow officers. In addition to his police work, he loved to meet the city’s residents and show off for all the students at our schools.

My family deeply misses Axe, however the community's outpouring of support has helped us cope during this very difficult time. It is a comfort to know that Axe has touched so many lives.

Thank you,

Officer Tom Price and Family

