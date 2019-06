Nearly 1,900 local, tribal, state and federal participants are wired into the system.

DETROIT - Michigan officials say more than 100,000 radios are now connected with a statewide public safety communications network.

The network operated by the Department of Technology, Management and Budget provides first responders such as police and firefighters with reliable communications across all 83 of Michigan's counties.

Nearly 1,900 local, tribal, state and federal participants are wired into the system.





