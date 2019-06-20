Michigan Opera Theatre principal conductor Stephen Lord resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

DETROIT - Michigan Opera Theatre principal conductor Stephen Lord has resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

MOT announced the resignation Wednesday. The announcement came after public allegations of Lord's past behavior.

“Stephen has had a long and successful relationship with Michigan Opera Theatre, and we appreciate his artistic leadership, especially in his last three years as principal conductor,” MOT President and CEO Wayne S. Brown said.

