Michigan parents charged with not telling cops about dismemberment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The parents of a man charged with dismembering a woman’s dead body in western Michigan are accused of not informing police about what happened.
James Chance and Barbara Chance of Holland appeared in a Grand Rapids court on Wednesday, charged with perjury and other crimes. Prosecutors allege that they knew that Jared Chance cut up the body of a woman from the Kalamazoo area.
James Chance, a retired police officer, told a judge that he and his wife “never committed any offenses.” Bond was set at $25,000.
The remains of Ashley Young were found on Dec. 2 at a Grand Rapids apartment building. She was 31 years old.
Jared Chance has been charged with mutilating a dead body and concealing a death but has not been charged in Young’s death.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.