LIVONIA, Mich. - The third annual Michigan PEZ Convention comes to Livonia in August.

The event takes place at Livonia's Embassy Suites from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18.

The convention brings together fans of the nostalgic candy and its iconic spring-loaded dispensers.

The Michigan PEZ Convention's auction items have raised over $16,000 for our charity partner, Camp Lake Louise -- a summer camp located in Boyne Falls. These funds are currently being used to sponsor a scholarship program for underprivileged children so they can attend camp.

For more information on the convention, visit the Michigan PEZ Convention's official website here.

According to PEZ, more than 3 billion PEZ candies are consumed in the U.S. alone.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.