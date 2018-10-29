Michigan photographer finds couple in proposal photograph

Matthew Dippel, a Grand Rapids photographer, is challenging the internet to find a newly-engaged couple captured in a photo he took. (Matthew Dippel)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Michigan photographer challenged the internet to find a newly-engaged couple he captured in a photo - and it actually worked.

WOODTV reported Matthew Dippel captured their proposal at Yosemite National Park, but he had no idea who they are. Dippel, who works as a freelance photographer, and a friend were on a road trip out west when he took the photo.

"It was truly an incredible place honestly," said Dippel.

The picture was taken at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, a place popular with photographers.

"We kinda planned it out so we would hit sunset at Taft Point," said Dippel. "I looked at my camera right after to make sure that I actually got it, and I was wowed. That's an incredible shot."

Dippel posted an update on Saturday, announcing that the mystery couple has been located.

"UPDATE: I FOUND THEM. Everyone meet, Charlie Bear and his fiancé Melissa the happy happy couple that was out on the point in my Taft Point Proposal. In short, I captured the second proposal, the more special and official one in Charlie’s words. Huge congratulations to you two. I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I’m glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you, thanks for being so awesome, maybe one day we will finally meet in person!"

