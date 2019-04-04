Michigan police: 2 wanted for defacing graves of President Ford, First Lady

Michigan police are looking for two people wanted for allegedly defacing the graves of former President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford.

The Grand Rapids Police Department posted an alert on Wednesday, asking for help in identifying the two suspects.

"We could use your help in identifying two individuals suspected in defacing the grave sites of President Gerald R. Ford and First Lady Betty Ford on the property of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum. Surveillance footage and photographs indicate that the incident took place at approximately 4:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.

If you can identify these two individuals or have information regarding this larceny of U.S. Government Property, please call Sergeant Jana Forner at (616) 456-3836, Detective Curtis Sattertwaite at (616) 456-3989, Facebook messenger, or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/silentobserver.org."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.