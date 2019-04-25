Michigan police chase ends after suspect stops for gas

A Michigan man was arrested this week after leading police on a chase that ended after he stopped for gas.

Here's the info from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office:

On Tuesday, April 23, at 9:31 p.m., the Imlay City Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Gray in color 2014 Ford Explorer traveling north on M-53 in Imlay City.

The traffic stop was due to the vehicle operating without headlights after dark and only the four way flashers turned on.

The vehicle did not stop and continued north on M-53 with speeds around 50 mph. Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies intercepted and assumed the pursuit on M-53 near Shaw Road north of Imlay City (Lapeer County’s Goodland Township) around 9:37 p.m.

Michigan State Police and Marlette Police Department joined deputies in the pursuit as it continued north on M-53.

After approximately 16 miles with speeds consistently around 50 mph, the vehicle entered the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Burnside and M-53 in Brown City (Lapeer County’s Burnside Township).

The driver pulled along the gas pumps, exited his vehicle, and prepared to fuel.

The male driver and lone occupant age 43 from Rochester Hills was non-compliant with deputies and arrested after a taser was deployed around 9:50 p.m.. The driver was lodged at the Lapeer County Jail.

On Wednesday, Lapeer County Assistant Prosecutor Tom Sparrow authorized the following criminal charges:

1. Fleeing and Eluding fourth degree

2. Two counts of resisting/obstructing/assaulting police officer.

The suspect will be arraigned at a future date. The man's name has not been released.

