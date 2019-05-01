Michigan police chief accused of lying that wife was sexually assaulted by deputy

POTTERVILLE, Mich. - A Michigan police chief has been charged with lying that his wife had been sexually assaulted by a county deputy, according to authorities.

Shane Bartlett, the Potterville police chief, is charged with misconduct in office, lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation and false report of a felony.

Authorities said Bartlett was interviewed by a detective during a complaint by his wife that she had been sexually assaulted by an Eaton County deputy.

The case was turned over to the Barry County Prosecutor's Office. In September, Bartlett's wife was charged with filing a false report of a felony and several other counts, officials said.

Suspicions arose about Bartlett's statement early in the case, but it took several months to analyze his phone and work computer records, police said.

Bartlett appeared in court Wednesday morning in Charlotte, Michigan, and was arraigned on the three charges. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the misconduct charge, four years on the lying to a peace officer charge and four years on the false report charge.

