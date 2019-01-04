Michigan police: Child found in home with dead parent, another unconscious adult

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 6-year-old may have been home with one parent dead and another unconscious person for at least a day, according to police.

WNEM reports Mt. Morris Township Police officers were called to a home after the child's grandparent, who lives in Tennessee, reached out for help.

The grandparent told police she saw photos that the child had posted of the adults online. The child was trying to find help.

When officers arrived, they found the child's father dead and the man's wife unconscious.

The cause of death has not yet been released. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and her condition is not known.

