Michigan police department investigates report of 'Dementor' at city park

Police investigated a report of a "Dementor," but it was just a trash bag stuck in a tree. (Essexville Public Safety Department)

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. - The Essexville Public Safety Department was called to Smith Park on Wednesday to investigate a very disturbing report.

"Earlier this morning, the Public Safety Department received a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing a Dementor in Smith Park," a post on the department's Facebook page said.

For those unfamiliar with the Magical World of Witchcraft and Wizardry, a Dementor at a city park would create a particularly Harry situation, especially since the only Essexville officer who can perform the Patronus Charm was off duty.

One officer was brave enough to kiss his safety good-bye and investigate the report. He didn't find a monster in a dark cloak, just a garbage bag dangling from a branch.

"The Ministry of Magic assures us that all Dementors are accounted for at Azkaban," Essexville police said.

Police couldn't confirm the Ministry's statement, as only muggle officers were on duty at the time. They did, however, ask residents to have a soul and make sure they put their garbage in trash bins.

This was the most petrifying report to hit Essexville since last month, when a basilisk was seen Slytherin around Smith Park.

