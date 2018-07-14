Michigan police tip leads to discovery of human remains in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - A tip from a Michigan police department helped officials discover human remains in Cleveland on Friday night.

WKYC reports Cleveland police received a call from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Friday night alerting them of the situation. Police later located the human remains buried on the 4100 block of E 147th Street, which is on Cleveland's southeast side.

Washtenaw County officials informed Cleveland officials they had 20-year-old E 147th St. resident Devontey Gaines Brown in custody for felonious assault and domestic violence against his mother.

While he is considered a suspect in this case, he has not yet been charged in connection with the person's death, WKYC reports.

The matter remains under investigation.

