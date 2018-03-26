Michigan police: Woman killed by stray bullet in Riley Twp. while neighbor was target shooting

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 21-year-old man could face charges in the death of his neighbor after she was struck by a stray bullet Sunday in Riley Township while he was practicing shooting.

Shirley Pfeil, 73, was rushed to the hospital after she struck by a bullet while in her own kitchen.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dunn Road.

Authorities said the man was target shooting at a berm on his property when a stray bullet hit Pfeil.

Pfeil's husband was in the kitchen when he heard a "loud crack and his wife collapsed to the floor," according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser.

"This is a reminder that when you're target shooting, even if doing so legally, you need to be aware of your backstop and what is behind your backstop and where that bullet could potentially travel," Kaiser said.

Pfeil was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police are working on the case. Investigators said the man is cooperating and "is devastated."

Investigators are looking at a weapon with a long range, specifically something longer than a .22 caliber, which has a range of a mile and a half. The man's gun was seized as the investigation continues.

State police will forward their investigation to the St. Clair County prosecutor who will determine if any charges will be filed, which could include reckless discharge of a firearm causing death. Lt. Dave Kaiser says target practice isn't illegal or uncommon in the area, but people must make sure they're shooting in a safe direction.

Riley Township is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

