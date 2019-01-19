Michigan postal carrier under investigation after mail found in home

SUNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 42-year-old postal carrier is being investigated after mail dating back more than a year was found in a western Michigan home.

WILX-TV reports that the worker is suspected of hoarding mail from her route in Portland, east of Grand Rapids. Officials say some of it was wet and damaged. Other pieces were burned.

A relative found the mail Saturday after the worker moved out of the Sunfield Township home. U.S. Postal Service spokesman Jeff Arney said it's not clear if the mail was being kept for monetary gain.

The employee has been placed on leave. No charges have been filed.

