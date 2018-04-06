Michigan priest facing additional sexual assault charges

SAGINAW, Mich. - A Catholic priest in the Saginaw area is facing additional sexual assault charges.

RELATED: Police raid mid-Michigan Catholic Diocese while priest faces sex charges

The Rev. Robert DeLand was jailed Thursday on second-degree criminal sexual conduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor charges.

Defense attorney Alan Crawford tells The Saginaw News that the "charges are appalling" and called the investigation "a witch hunt."

DeLand of Freeland originally was charged in February with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting two males, ages 21 and 17. The 71-year-old DeLand pleaded not guilty. The diocese has suspended him and a second priest who hasn't been charged.

Last month, police raided diocese offices, a bishop's home and the rectory at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.