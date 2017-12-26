Michigan ranked 10th most populous state in latest U.S. Census report

DETROIT - Michigan is once again among the nation’s most populous states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. For years, the state has ranked among the 10 most populous states, and this year is no different, as Michigan comes in at No. 10.

Population in the state is on the rise, increasing for the sixth straight year. That pales in comparison to the growth in some Southern and Western states. In 2017, 38 percent of the nation’s population lived in the South and 23.8 percent lived in the West.

Idaho, Nevada and Utah follow that trend, sitting at the top of the population growth list, all around 2 percent.

In contrast, Michigan’s population increased just 0.3 percent. In 2016, the population in the state was 9,933,445, compared to 9,962,311 in 2017, ranking the state 20th in overall percentage growth. Experts expect the population trend to increase throughout 2020.

Detroit, the largest city in Michigan, had a population of 672,795, as of July 2017. At its peak in 1950, there were 1.85 million people in Detroit.

The U.S. population grew by 2.3 million between July 1, 2016, and July 1, 2017, according to the Census Bureau, which was a 0.72 percent increase to 325.7 million.

California remains the most populous state in the nation with 39,536,653 people. That's followed by Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.