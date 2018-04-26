Michigan recreational marijuana legalization ballot decision expected today

DETROIT - Michigan's Board of State Canvassers is meeting Thursday to decide whether or not the signatures gathered to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot are valid.

The elections bureau said there are enough. Now a stamp of approval is needed from the Board of State Canvassers. The board is expected to give the approval unless the legislature votes on it or makes a competing ballot proposal.

A group supporting legalization in Michigan turned in more than 365,000 signatures from registered voters. They only needed more than 250,000 signatures.

Analysts suggest that if recreational marijuana is allowed sales in Michigan could exceed nearly $1 billion a year. The proposal calls for legalizing possession and sale of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for recreational use. It would be taxed at 10 percent, plus the existing 6 percent sales tax.

Revenue splits are supposed to be as follows:

35 percent to education

35 percent to roads

30 percent to cities and counties with marijuana businesses

The proposal also allows cities to decide whether they will allow the marijuana businesses.

The Board of State Canvassers meets at 10 a.m. in Lansing.

The canvassers also will take up a proposal that would repeal a law requiring higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects.

