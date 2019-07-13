Michigan researchers use $5 million grant to study early literacy law

The Michigan Education Research Institute announced the five-year U.S. Department of Education grant on Friday.

MICHIGAN - Michigan researchers are using a $5 million federal grant to study how an early literacy law gets rolled out and its effect on students and educators.

The Michigan Education Research Institute announced the five-year U.S. Department of Education grant on Friday.

Researchers are particularly interested in how the 2016 law, which goes into full effect next school year, affects third-graders being held back if they lag in reading.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.