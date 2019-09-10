Michigan residents are smelling stench from Ohio scrapyard fire

DETROIT - An industrial fire in northwest Ohio has Michigan residents turning up their noses on Tuesday.

"What's that smell?" is a question many people in southeastern Michigan have been asking. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office released the following advisory:

"Due to a large fire at a metal scrapyard in northwest Ohio, Washtenaw County residents may experience the smell of smoke of various plastic type odorants throughout the day today. Public Safety Officials on scene of the fire have advised that there are no major concerns regarding air quality, and no further action is required."

Residents in Ann Arbor had been reporting the odor all morning. The smell reportedly reached areas of western Oakland County.

Here is a Monday evening report about the fire from WTVG in Delta, Ohio:

According to WTVG, firefighters were first called about 6 p.m. Monday to the fire at the MetalX plant on State Route 109 in Delta, Ohio. State Route 109 had to be shut down south of County Road H.

