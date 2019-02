DETROIT - Check out this aerial video (above) of a massive pothole on Davison Street just west of Mound Road in Detroit.

Drivers are warned: If you're headed westbound on Davison Street toward where it turns into the Davison Freeway, stay out of the right lane if you want to be sure to avoid this large hole in the pavement.

A spokesperson for the city of Detroit said they are checking on this Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.