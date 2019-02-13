Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses roads during State of the State address

DETROIT - It didn't take long for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to talk about roads during her State of the State address.

Lansing insiders are split on the roads talk and whether it will lead to real solutions.

Whitmer painted the picture that the condition of Michigan's roads are a serious priority. She asked people to send in pictures of potholes and road damage.

Some of her fellow lawmakers, especially Republicans, wanted more from Whitmer on the roads topic.

Many Democrats were more optimistic that Whitmer's plan will be coming soon, but some were hoping for more substance during the State of the State.

You can watch Hank Winchester's full story in the video posted above.

Watch the full State of the State and Local 4's post-SOTS coverage in the videos below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.