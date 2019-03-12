Michigan roads: How bad is the pothole problem?

DETROIT - A new study puts into perspective just how bad Michigan's roads are.

TRIP, a national transportation research group, conducted the study that shows the conditions of the state's roads and how much drivers shell out for repairs.

According to the study, 40 percent of Michigan's roads are in poor or mediocre condition and 1 in 10 bridges are structurally deficient. The study also found that the average driver spends about $646 a year to repair damage caused by the roads.

Look at the full findings below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.